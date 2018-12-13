A man convicted earlier this month on weapon charges stemming from a standoff with police two years ago plead guilty this morning to charges related to another standoff with police that occurred earlier this year.

In September, the woman who lived in the apartment above 25-year-old Jason Earle was awakened at 6 a.m. to the sounds of him destroying his basement apartment with a hammer. When she confronted him he told her that he was going to ruin everything she owns. She explained that she had to work and went back into her apartment, only to look out the window and see Earle by her car. When she went outside Earle pointed a hand gun at her, holding it in both hands. After about 30 seconds he walked away. Police were called but Earle had left but returned around 9 a.m. There was a smell of gas coming from the house and a small fire burning inside. Police surrounded the home and extinguished the fire. However, Earle wasn’t coming out. He told police he wanted them to shoot and kill him. About an hour later police say he was holding a knife to his throat and, again, asked officers to shoot him. When police entered the home, they found Earle sitting on the floor bleeding from self-inflicted wounds near his neck. He was taken to hospital.

This morning, he plead guilty to a number of charges stemming from the incident – the most serious charges being dropped. He was sentenced to time served. Earle has been in custody since his arrest in September. With enhanced credit that time translates to about five months.

Next week, Earle will be sentenced in Supreme Court for weapon charges stemming from a separate standoff two years earlier. The Crown is seeking four years for those offenses.