A second man charged for a street-racing death has pleaded not guilty. Steven Mercer, 30, will stand trial next October, more than a year after 18-year-old Hannah Thorne was killed.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.