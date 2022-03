For the second time in less than 24 hours, a hit-and-run collision in Mount Pearl has sent a motorist to hospital.

Emergency crews responded to the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue and Smallwood Drive shortly after 2 p.m. Friday. They found one vehicle remaining at the scene with moderate damage. The driver of the second vehicle is alleged to have fled.

Paramedics assessed the driver of the car still at the scene, and took them to hospital with injuries not believed to be serious.