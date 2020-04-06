Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, Chief Medical Officer of Health in the province has confirmed nine new cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador.
Dr. Fitzgerald has confirmed the second death due to COVID-19 in the province. A 61-year-old woman in the Eastern Health region has passed away due to complications.
