Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, Chief Medical Officer of Health in the province has confirmed nine new cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Dr. Fitzgerald has confirmed the second death due to COVID-19 in the province. A 61-year-old woman in the Eastern Health region has passed away due to complications.

 

 

