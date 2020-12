There has been another bank robbery in St. John’s, the second in just over a week.

Yesterday, an armed man entered the Bank of Montreal in Summerville Plaza on Elizabeth Avenue. He was armed with a weapon and demanded cash before fleeing with an undisclosed amount of money.

Nobody has been arrested in connection with the robbery, meanwhile, there still has not been an arrest in connection with the CIBC robbery on Hamlyn Road that happened on December 18th.