Police arrested a 53 year old woman in Corner Brook at 6:00 a.m. this morning for violating the province’s self-isolation orders.

The woman was found walking in the Curling area of Corner Brook early Thursday morning, and charged under the Public Health Protection and Promotion Act. Police say she was arrested without incident.

BREAKING: Corner Brook woman who was arrested earlier this week for violating province’s self-quarantine order has been taken into custody again for the same offence; this time earlier this morning. #covid19nlfd pic.twitter.com/yHnchBge9z — Don Bradshaw (@DonBradshawNTV) March 26, 2020

Police have not yet confirmed if this is the same woman who was arrested on Tuesday in Corner Brook for the same offence.

According to the RNC, police were not able to determine if the accused had previously tested positive for the COVID-19 virus – only that she was under a self-quarantine order.