Placentia and Whitbourne RCMP are looking for an elderly man, 82-year-old Pat McLennon, in the southeast Placentia area.

McLennon has dementia and was last seen at around 1 p.m. Sunday standing on the Main Road near Shaw’s Lane in King’s Subdivision. He is approximately six feet tall, with a slim build and grey hair, and was wearing plaid pants and a navy sweater.

RCMP has Ground Search & Rescue, Police Dog Services and members of the public assisting in the search. Anyone with information on the possible whereabouts or sightings of Mr. McLennon is asked to please call the Placentia RCMP Detachment at 709-227-2000.