A massive ground search is underway for missing man 26-year-old Joseph Whalen. He is described as being about 5’ 9” tall and 200 lbs., green eyes and is unshaven. When last see, he was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and work boots. Police are concerned for his well being. Police and members of the Roves Search and Rescue area are in the area. Anyone with information concerning Whalen’s whereabouts is asked to contact police. The search is unrelated to an incident on Forest Pond Road in Goulds earlier tonight.

