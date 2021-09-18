A search is underway for an overdue fishing vessel carrying two men that departed Mary’s Harbour yesterday morning.

The 28-foot boat departed the community at approximately 6:00 a.m., equipped with a VHF radio and two outboard motors. Shortly after 9:30 p.m. last night, police received the report informing that the vessel had not returned.

Search efforts throughout the night were unsuccessful in locating the vessel and are currently continuing by air and in the water. The Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre is engaged in the search and assistance is being provided by the Canadian Coast Guard.