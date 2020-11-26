The RNC says the search for wanted man Kenny Green has ended with his arrest.

Police located Green, 42, in the area of Campbell Avenue in St. John’s. He was a passenger in a vehicle, which was stopped a short time later in the area of Hamilton Avenue. The officers were able to take Green into custody without incident.

Multiple investigations this week have led to charges of assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, dangerous driving, flight from police, and court order breaches. Green is being held in custody to await a provincial court appearance.