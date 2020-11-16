An elderly man with dementia who went missing in Placentia this weekend has been found, the RCMP announced Monday. He has been brought to hospital for medical treatment.

Search efforts began in the afternoon, with engagement by Placentia and Whitbourne RCMP, Avalon North and Avalon Central Ground Search and Rescue teams, RCMP Police Dog Services and Provincial Government Air Services helicopters, as well as members of the public. The search continued throughout the night, made possible with assistance from the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Halifax, which deployed a search and rescue crew in a CH-149 Cormorant from 9 Wing Gander.

Once the man was located, the Cormorant deployed Search and Rescue Technicians to provide medical assessment and transport to hospital for medical treatment.

The RCMP thanks all who supported the search.

Original Story:

Placentia and Whitbourne RCMP are looking for an elderly man, 82-year-old Pat McLennon, in the southeast Placentia area.

McLennon has dementia and was last seen at around 1 p.m. Sunday standing on the Main Road near Shaw’s Lane in King’s Subdivision. He is approximately six feet tall, with a slim build and grey hair, and was wearing plaid pants and a navy sweater.

RCMP has Ground Search & Rescue, Police Dog Services and members of the public assisting in the search. Anyone with information on the possible whereabouts or sightings of Mr. McLennon is asked to please call the Placentia RCMP Detachment at 709-227-2000.