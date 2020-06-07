The RCMP Underwater Recovery Team is in Clarke’s Head to continue the search for a 24-year-old man who remains missing in the waters of Gander Bay after a Sea-Doo overturned Saturday.

RCMP were notified around 2:40 p.m. Saturday that two men were in the water 150 feet or more off shore. A bystander went into the water, rescued the operator of the Sea-Doo and attempted to rescue the passenger, but could not reach him before he became submerged.

Bonavista Ground Search and Rescue, a helicopter from 9 Wing Gander, Canadian Coast Guard and the Gander Bay Fire Department joined in the search, which concluded for the evening at approximately 9 p.m. There were no sightings of the missing man, who was not wearing a life jacket.

The RCMP’s Underwater Recovery Team and Deer Lake Ground Search and Rescue has joined the search effort Sunday.