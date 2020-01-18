A 26-year-old man from Roaches Line remains missing as police and search and rescue crews attempt to find him.

Joshua Wall, 26, went missing after leaving his home Friday afternoon to walk to a friend’s house in Marysvale. Bay Roberts RCMP and the Avalon North Wolverines have mobilized for Saturday’s search efforts, with an Argo and snowmobiles being used to access the search area. It is believed that Wall is in a wooded area between Roaches Line and Marysvale.

Search efforts were attempted Friday but were hampered by severe weather conditions.