The search has been called off for Spanish fishing vessel Villa de Pitanxo, which sank off the coast of Newfoundland Tuesday.

The Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Halifax says the call was made at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. The JRCC also issued a correction, stating that nine bodies had been recovered instead of 10 as previously reported.

There were three survivors, while the remaining 12 crew members are listed as missing.