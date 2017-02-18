Search and rescue mission finds two snowmobilers in Labrador

A search and rescue mission in Labrador located two missing snowmobilers last night. Around 11pm, Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP received a call that two snowmobilers who left Goose Bay at 4:30pm for a cabin an hour and a half away had still not reached their destination and were not able to be reached by family. The area had just had a winter storm with a significant snowfall. A Search and Rescue Team was mobilized and located the snowmobiles around 3:30am. The two men were then found nearby taking shelter in a cabin. They were freed from the snow and continued on to their cabin for the night.