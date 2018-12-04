Premier Dwight Ball has announced his government will proceed with the establishment of an Inquiry into Search and Rescue Services in this province. Ball says it’s in keeping with a commitment made to to those working in marine environments, and to the family and friends of Burton Winters – the teenager who died in Labrador after his snowmobile broke down.

The inquiry will be established in 2019 and will not focus on any one single incident. Instead, it will examine how services as a whole are provided in this province.

Now that the Report of the Standing Committee on Fisheries and Oceans has released its review of Maritime Search and Rescue, government said it will follow closely whether the federal government will accept the findings. That decision, according to government, will impact the scope of this inquiry. The Senate review and recommendations will help form the basis of the provincial inquiry.

Given the federal government’s jurisdiction in Maritime Search and Rescue, coordination would be required before government proceeds. Premier Ball has already spoken with several federal ministers about the inquiry federal participation.

The family of Burton Winters have been informed and the province says the efforts through this inquiry are intended to ensure and enhance the safety of the people throughout Newfoundland and Labrador.