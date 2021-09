A final rate mitigation deal for Muskrat Falls was due to be signed Thursday, but both the federal and provincial governments have warned they may miss that deadline. Lawyers for the province said in court Sept. 8 that there could be some slippage on the deadline. Since then, a ruling on the Innu Nation’s request for an injunction was delayed to allow for further talks. Natural Resources Minister Seamus O’Regan says not to read too much into any delays.