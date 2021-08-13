Parks Canada has released a statement that blueberry picking is not permitted on Signal Hill, but a tweet from the province’s federal cabinet minister has thrown that into question.

According to Parks Canada berry picking on Signal Hill removes an important food source of insects, birds and other animals that inhabit the historic site.

They say this is also due to safety as picking berries along the steep embankments, hills and uneven ground of signal hill poses a safety risk to visitors. According to Parks Canada, berry picking is not permitted at most national historic sites and national parks in Canada.

But Natural Resources Minister Seamus O’Regan took to Twitter to say there has been no policy change on Signal Hill, and told everyone to enjoy the hill. Officials say that means that while Parks Canada asks people to refrain from berry picking, it is not prohibited.