Veterans Affairs Minister Seamus O’Regan is recovering after undergoing emergency surgery on Wednesday.

The Department of Veterans Affairs issued a statement Thursday, saying O’Regan underwent surgery in Ottawa for a “sudden and serious, but non-life-threatening medical issue.”

O’Regan, who is the MP for St. John’s South-Mount Pearl, is expected to make a full recovery, but will be away from the House of Commons for several days. He expects to attend the National Remembrance Day ceremony in Ottawa on Nov. 11.