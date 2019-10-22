Seamus O’Regan has been re-elected as the Member of Parliament for St. John’s South-Mount Pearl

O’Regan was first elected to represent his hometown in the riding of St. John’s South – Mount Pearl in 2015.

In 2017 he was appointed to Cabinet as the Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence. In January 2019, Seamus became the Minister of Indigenous Services.

O'Regan thanks his family and his husband. He says his dad, who had a health issue, is getting better and "saucier". #nlpoli pic.twitter.com/aFZ1ejXzDE — Michael Connors (@MikeConnors) October 22, 2019