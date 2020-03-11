Minister of Natural Resources Seamus O’Regan has entered self-isolation after a doctor recommended he get tested for COVID-19 due to an illness he’s been suffering from.

O’Regan tweeted on Tuesday evening that he’s been dealing with “a persistent head cold for a few days” and that he decided to contact a doctor out of caution.

I've had a persistent head cold for a few days so, as a precaution, I saw a doctor. They recommended a test for COVID-19. I'm not aware of contacting anyone infected, but was told to remain in self-isolation until we get the results. Feel fine. But I'll work from home. — Seamus O'Regan (@SeamusORegan) March 10, 2020

“I’m not aware of contacting anyone infected, but was told to remain in self-isolation until we get the results,” he wrote in the tweet.