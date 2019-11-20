Seamus O’Regan was sworn in as federal minister natural resources on Wednesday.

O’Regan moved into the new portfolio as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau unveiled his new cabinet at Rideau Hall in Ottawa. O’Regan had previously served as minister of veterans affairs and minister of Indigenous services.

Premier Dwight Ball says he is pleased with the appointment. He plans to continue working with O’Regan on rate mitigation and the new federal environmental law, Bill C-69.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau, who has been involved in the rate mitigation talks, stayed in the finance portfolio.