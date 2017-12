A 37 year-old male faces a slew of charges after a stabbing in Seal Cove, CBS. The victim required medical attention for non-life threatening injuries. Before leaving the scene in an ambulance, the injured man was able to identify the suspect. Police located the accused within an hour. After a short foot chase the man was arrested. He is scheduled for court on charges of resisting arrest, assaulting a Patrol Officer, uttering threats and assault with a weapon.

