Twillingate is under seige by miles of sea ice, which the mayor says is having a major chill on the local economy. NTV’s Colleen Lewis reports.
Weather
st. john's, Newfoundland, Canada
scattered clouds
6°C
6°
6°
70%
7.7kmh
40%
Thu
10°
Fri
7°
Sat
7°
Sun
5°
Mon
10°
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.