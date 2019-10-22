Scott Simms was elected for a sixth time in central Newfoundland on Monday. Now he’s calling for unity after what he describes as a very negative campaign. NTV’s Colleen Lewis reports.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.