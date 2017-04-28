The 11th edition of Sci-Fi on the Rock has turned the Sheraton Hotel in downtown St. John’s into the Mecca of all things science fiction.

“It’s a place for the geeks to get together at let their hair down,” said vice-chair Steve Lake. “We’re having a lot of fun, so come out and have fun with us.”

With an artists’ alley, dozens of vendors and special guest panels, the event has grown into one of Atlantic Canada’s leading sci-fi conventions.

“To see it grow from 400 people in year one to last year’s 3,500 plus, it’s staggering to us,” said Lake. “To see it grow blows our minds each year.”

Sci-Fi on the Rock 11 has doubled last year’s pre-sales, bringing in record numbers from across Canada.

“Being from Ottawa, it means the world to come here with our work,” said artist Ariel Marsh. “It’s by far my favourite show. The vibe is just so good.”

Local photographer and artist Kyle Callahan has been selling his work at Sci-Fi on the Rock for six years and says it’s a great platform for local artists to showcase their work.

“It just started out in school, as a hobby,” admitted Callahan. “But now it’s full time. I love coming here and seeing people’s faces light up at my work.”

Sci-Fi on the Rock 11 is underway until Sunday. Day and weekend passes are available at the door.