The provincial government unveiled its return-to-school plan Thursday morning.

Education Minister Tom Osborne says if the current low COVID prevalence remains the same in September, then all schools should return to full attendance in the fall.

The new approach will feature different measures for communities with low-risk of COVID-19 transmission and those with high-risk of transmission, as determined by Public Health.

If current epidemiology is still in place on September 8, all K-12 schools will start the school year in the low-risk designation. If this is the case, parents of Kindergarten students will be able to attend the first day of school with their children.

Vaccination remains the most effective way to reduce the risks of COVID-19, and is highly recommended for all eligible staff, students and visitors to schools.

In the 2021-22 school year, the following public health measures will be in effect. Unless otherwise stated, measures apply to all grades.

In-person education (cohorts and distancing)

Low-Risk: Cohorts and physical distancing of two metres are not required, but schools will continue to take measures to prevent crowding in indoor common spaces like hallways.

Cohorts and physical distancing of two metres are not required, but schools will continue to take measures to prevent crowding in indoor common spaces like hallways. High-Risk: Cohort and physical distancing measures will likely be implemented. Depending on physical space and school population size, this could require a temporary shift to blended or online learning.

Mask use

Low-Risk: Masking is still acceptable and encouraged for those who wish to continue, but is not required.

Masking is still acceptable and encouraged for those who wish to continue, but is not required. High-Risk: Use of non-medical masks may resume, and will align with public health recommendations.

Busing

Low-Risk: Return to normal capacity for all students. Masking not required.

Return to normal capacity for all students. Masking not required. High-Risk: Reduced occupancy where possible and masking may resume.

Extracurricular activities

Low-Risk: Field trips, inter-school sports events, arts events and other special interest activities can resume.

Field trips, inter-school sports events, arts events and other special interest activities can resume. High-Risk: Extracurricular activities and field trips are unlikely to occur, and will align with public health recommendations

Gatherings and Events

Low-Risk: Gatherings and events, such as assemblies, can resume for students in grades 7 to 12, however virtual options should still be considered for K-6 students.

Gatherings and events, such as assemblies, can resume for students in grades 7 to 12, however virtual options should still be considered for K-6 students. High-Risk: Virtual gatherings should be prioritized.

Community Use of Schools

Low-Risk: Use of schools by community groups will be permitted. All visitors must complete a health check and not enter if they are sick. Food services can return to regular operational and food safety practices.

Use of schools by community groups will be permitted. All visitors must complete a health check and not enter if they are sick. Food services can return to regular operational and food safety practices. High-Risk: Community use of schools unlikely to occur, will align with public health recommendations.

Cleaning and disinfection

Low-Risk: Routine cleaning practices will be recommended, with continued access to hand sanitizer dispensers.

Routine cleaning practices will be recommended, with continued access to hand sanitizer dispensers. High-Risk: Enhanced cleaning measures will be implemented, in line with 2020-21 measures.

Ventilation and Air Exchange