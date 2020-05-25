The province’s schools will reopen for teachers on June 1, but not for students.

The reopening will allow teachers to begin concluding continuity of learning plans with students, as well as to prepare final report cards, and participate in planning in preparation for the next school year, Education Minister Brian Warr announced Monday.

This period will also be critical for teachers to access professional learning opportunities in preparation for September in such areas as technology and virtual learning, knowing that the education system must be prepared for every potential learning experience depending on the situation with COVID-19 at that time.

Schools will not reopen to students and the school year for students will conclude on Friday, June 5. This decision has been made in consultation with the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District (NLESD), Conseil scolaire francophone provincial de Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador (CSFP) and the Newfoundland and Labrador Teachers’ Association.

As previously announced, the school districts will issue report cards with final marks the week of June 22, with transcripts to be issued by the Department of Education and Early Childhood Development the week of July 6.

The provincial government is working closely with the NLESD and CFSP, public health officials and the Newfoundland and Labrador Teachers’ Association on a comprehensive plan for September, which will encompass all aspects of the K-12 education system. The plan will be released by the end of June and will include potential requirements for both in-class and online learning – depending on the status of the pandemic, appropriate physical distancing measures, cleaning and disinfecting requirements, and provisions for busing and lunches, among other considerations.

The NLESD and CSFP are communicating return to school plans for June 1 to school administrators.