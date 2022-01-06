Online learning in the K-12 school system will remain virtual next week, but the province is working on a plan to provide rapid COVID tests to schools.

Classes have been virtual ever since the Christmas break with weekly updates promised every Thursday.

The Departments of Education and Health and Community Services are working with the English School District to coordinate distribution of COVID-19 rapid tests to all schools in both districts throughout the province over the coming days. It is expected that rapid testing will play a role in the resumption of classes in the coming weeks, as well as for the ongoing operations of schools going forward. Details on how these tests will be used are still being finalized, and the department expects to provide an update with further details next week.