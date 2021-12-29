Students across Newfoundland and Labrador will go back to online learning when school resumes Jan. 4.

The province made the announcement Wednesday after reporting 312 new cases of COVID-19. There was no change in alert level and nobody is in hospital.

Education Minister Tom Osborne says the government wants to get children back in class as soon as possible. An update will be given every Thursday on the status of the next week’s classes.

Newfoundland and Labrador has 312 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the last social media update on December 28. Contact tracing by Public Health is underway and anyone considered a close contact has been advised regarding quarantine according to current guidelines.

In the Eastern Health region:

Thirty-four under 20 years of age;

One hundred and six between 20-39 years of age;

Twenty-six between 40-49 years of age;

Thirty-two between 50-59 years of age;

Thirteen between 60-69 years of age; and

Five 70 years of age and above.

There are 116 females and 100 males. All are under investigation.

In the Central Health region:

Ten under 20 years of age;

Thirteen between 20-39 years of age;

Nine between 40-49 years of age;

Six between 50-59 years of age;

Six between 60-69 years of age; and

Five 70 years of age and above.

There are twenty-five females and twenty-four males. All are under investigation.

In the Western Health region:

Four under 20 years of age;

Sixteen between 20-39 years of age;

One between 40-49 years of age;

Four between 50-59 years of age;

Two between 60-69 years of age; and

Three 70 years of age and above.

There are 15 females and 15 males. All are under investigation.

In the Labrador-Grenfell Health region:

Twelve between 20-39 years of age;

One between 40-49 years of age;

One between 50-59 years of age; and

Two between 60-69 years of age.

There are 11 females and five males. All are under investigation.

There is also one case that is the result of testing completed by a private lab outside of a Regional Health Authority:

One between 20-39 years of age.

The case is a male and is under investigation.

There have been 44 new recoveries – 15 in the Eastern Health region, 11 in the Central Health region and 18 in the Western Health region, and 2,239 people have recovered. There is no one in hospital because of COVID-19.

There are currently 1,111 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 791

Central Health – 128

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 39

Western Health – 151

Unknown – 2

To date, 385,459 tests have been administered. People can check their COVID-19 test results online here.

As part of the ongoing investigations into recent cases, Public Health is asking anyone who visited several locations, listed on the COVID-19 website here, to arrange COVID-19 testing. To arrange testing, complete the online self-assessment and referral tool available here or, if you do not have access to the internet, contact 811.

People who visited these locations and currently have symptoms of COVID-19 are required to isolate until 24 hours after their symptoms resolve and they receive a negative test result. People who visited these locations and do not currently have symptoms of COVID-19 are not required to isolate until they receive a negative test result. While awaiting their test result, they should monitor for symptoms and isolate should any symptoms develop.