Schools across the province will return to in-class learning on Tuesday, Jan. 25, Premier Andrew Furey announced today.

Furey says the decision was made based on the advice of Chief Medical Officer Dr. Janice Fitzgerald. He acknowledged it was a difficult decision, with many people having different opinions about what should be done.

The province currently has 20 people in hospital because of COVID-19 severity. There have also been two more deaths, bringing the total to 30. The province will remain at Alert Level 4 as kids go back to school.

With the move back to in-person learning on January 25, rapid self-tests should be used on Saturday, January 22 and on Tuesday, January 25 before heading into school. Guidance on how to use these tests and review results can be found here.

The rollout of rapid self-test kits for schools has been ongoing since Wednesday, with significant numbers of tests already distributed after one day. Anyone unable to visit their school to pick up their kits is asked to contact their school administrator so that individual arrangements can be made, as per the notes administrators sent to their school communities.

Information about the distribution of rapid tests for regulated child care services, including for children attending these services, will be available tomorrow.

The Department of Education has been working with the school districts, Memorial University’s Dean of Education, the NLTA, NAPE and CUPE on contingencies in the event of educator or staff shortages due to isolation.