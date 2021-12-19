Newfoundland and Labrador is introducing preventive measures to deal with a surge in COVID cases, including the Omicron variant.

The province’s schools are closing two days early for the Christmas break. Schools will be open Monday as a normal school day to allow students to pick up belongings and for teachers to finish up their work. But all K-12 schools will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday.

Schools are still scheduled to reopen Jan. 4, either in-person or through online learning. Vaccination appointments will remain open at schools for the next three days.

There have been 61 new cases since Friday, including nine confirmed cases of the Omicron variant and another 34 presumptive cases of the variant. Nobody is in hospital.

Effective midnight tonight, Badger, Gander, Grand Falls-Windsor and Twillingate will be moving into Alert Level 3:

It is recommended to avoid travel in and out of the region unless it is for essential reasons such as work or medical care.

Weddings, funerals, burials, religious and cultural ceremonies are limited to 100 people or 50 per cent of venue capacity, whichever is less.

Public visitations are permitted, with one household bubble visiting at a time. Wakes are prohibited.

Performance spaces, cinemas and bingo halls are closed.

Informal gatherings such as those in the home are limited to your household’s Steady 20.

Restaurants are open at 50 per cent capacity with physical distancing. Bars and lounges are closed.

Amateur sport and recreation activities are limited to team practice and training only. Competition and training with other teams, even within the association is not permitted.

Work from home is recommended, where possible.

Effective Monday, December 20 at 12:01 a.m., the remainder of the province will move to Alert Level 2. Under Alert Level 2:

Weddings, funerals, burials, religious and cultural ceremonies are limited to 50 per cent venue capacity where NLVaxPass is in place and 25 per cent capacity where NLVaxPass is not in place.

Spectators and attendees at fitness facilities, arenas, performance spaces, cinemas, and bingo halls are limited to 50 per cent venue capacity.

Bars and lounges are limited to 50 per cent capacity with physical distancing.

Restaurants are limited to 75 per cent capacity with physical distancing.

Employees are also encouraged to work from home where possible.

There are no changes to informal gatherings such as those in a home. These remain limited to a maximum of 25 people.

Effective 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 21, all fully vaccinated travellers will need to isolate for five days upon arrival. They will need to take a rapid test every day for five days and, if they are all negative, they can leave isolation after five full days or 120 hours have passed.

Anyone arriving in the province that has visited a post-secondary campus outside the province in the last 14 days and who is fully vaccinated must abide by these new isolation requirements and are also still required to have their arrival PCR test. If both the PCR test and five rapid tests are negative, they can leave isolation after five full days have passed.

Children between ages five and 11 that are not fully vaccinated and are travelling with parents or guardians that are fully vaccinated, will also need to self-isolate for five days with five rapid tests. After five days, they will then follow modified self-isolation until 14 days have passed. It is not mandatory for children under five to have a test, as long as the parents or guardians take their rapid tests. They can leave full isolation with their parents and continue on modified self-isolation until 14 days have passed.

Rotational workers that are fully vaccinated will need to book a PCR test between days 0-3, take a rapid test each day for five days, and can follow modified self-isolation for five days. Provided their rapid tests are negative, they can end modified self-isolation on day five.

Unvaccinated travellers must still isolate until they receive a negative PCR test on day seven or later, and are then subject to modified self-isolation for the remaining 14 days.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Janice Fitzgerald described these as temporary measures to get through a critical period.

The following is a breakdown of the COVID cases announced this weekend:

December 18

In the Eastern Health region:

Four between 20-39 years of age; and

One between 50-59 years of age.

There are three females and two males. One is a contact of a previously known case and four are under investigation.

In the Central Health region:

Three under 20 years of age;

Six between 20-39 years of age;

Three between 40-49 years of age;

Three between 50-59 years of age; and

One between 60-69 years of age.

There are four females and twelve males. Twelve are contacts of previously known cases, one is travel related, and three are under investigation.

In the Western Health region:

Two under 20 years of age.

There is one female and one male. One is a contact of a previously known case and one is under investigation.

December 19

In the Eastern Health region:

Nine between 20-39 years of age;

One between 40-49 years of age; and

Three between 50-59 years of age.

There are six females and seven males, and all are under investigation.

In the Central Health region:

Two under 20 years of age;

Eight between 20-39 years of age;

Four between 50-59 years of age; and

Two between 60-69 years of age.

There are six females and ten males. Nine are contacts of previously known cases and seven are under investigation.

In the Western Health region:

Five under 20 years of age;

One between 20-39 years of age; and

Two between 40-49 years of age.

There are four females and four males. Three are contacts of previously known cases and five are under investigation.

In the Labrador-Grenfell region:

One between 20-39 years of age.

The case is a male and is under investigation.

There have been 10 new recoveries – two in the Eastern Health region and eight in the Western Health region, and 2,061 people have recovered. There is no one in hospital because of COVID-19.

There are currently 127 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 35

Central Health – 37

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 1

Western Health – 54

To date, 361,177 tests have been administered. People can check their COVID-19 test results online here.

As part of the ongoing investigations into recent cases, Public Health is asking anyone who visited several locations, listed on the COVID-19 website here, to arrange COVID-19 testing. To arrange testing, complete the online self-assessment and referral tool available here or call 811.

People who visited these locations and currently have symptoms of COVID-19 are required to isolate until 24 hours after their symptoms resolve and they receive a negative test result. People who visited these locations and do not currently have symptoms of COVID-19 are not required to isolate until they receive a negative test result. While awaiting their test result, they should monitor for symptoms and isolate should any symptoms develop.