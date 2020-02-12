Schools in the St. John’s metro-area will be closed for the day due to forecast messy weather conditions.

Please be advised St. John's metro-area schools will be closed today (Wednesday, February 12) due to the forecast weather conditions. #nlschools #nlwx — NLESD (@NLESDCA) February 12, 2020

College of the North Atlantic campus’s in Carbonear, Bonavista and Burin are closed for the morning with an update at 11 am.

Memorial University and College of the North Atlantic campus’s in St. John’s are open as usual.

Metrobus is running as usual.