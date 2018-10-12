NTV News has learned that a primary school teacher was killed in the tragic head-on collision on Veteran’s Memorial Highway late Thursday afternoon. The RCMP confirm the driver was a 47-year-old woman from Carbonear.

The SUV she was driving collided with a school bus, carrying approximately a dozen students. There were no serious injuries to anyone on the bus. The 18-year-old female passenger of the SUV was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

This morning, The English School District issued a statement, noting they are deeply saddened by the loss. The district is providing crisis response teams and counselling support to students and staff at Roncalli High School in Avondale, as well as St. Francis School in Harbour Grace.

Emergency crews were called to the scene of the crash Thursday afternoon, which shut the section of the highway between Makinsons and Roaches Line. The highway reopened about six hours after the accident.