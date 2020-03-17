The Newfoundland and Labrador English School District is advising the public that they are changing its plan for students and parents to retrieve personal and instructional materials from schools on Wednesday and Thursday of this week.

From the recommendation of the province’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, no student or parent will be provided access to schools effective immediately.

There will be exceptions made for the retrieval of critical items, such as medical equipment or prescriptions currently housed at the school. Parents are asked to contact school administration to arrange the pick up of those items.