The English School Board deferred a decision Saturday on reorganizing the Mobile school system as parents rallied for a new middle school instead of an extension. NTV’s Ryan Harding reports.
Weather
st. john's, Newfoundland, Canada
light snow
-1°C
-1°
-1°
100%
1.5kmh
90%
Mon
6°
Tue
2°
Wed
2°
Thu
6°
Fri
1°
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.