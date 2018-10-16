It is the hottest ticket in town. People lined up for hours in advance to try and get a seat for the January performance of the musical about passengers stranded in the province during the 9/11 terrorist attack. However, many were left disappointed in how the process was handled earlier today.

“It’s cold and wet. I’ve been waiting outside since 9:30 a.m.; others have camped out since 5 o’clock this morning,” said Mackenzie Drover, who wants to see the musical when it comes to Holy Heart Theatre next year. However, like others, she was unable to get tickets online after the website crashed.

“We have been here, on the phone and on the website since 9:30; we’re cold and wet,” added Joanne Murrin.

Ashley Gray says the website kept crashing this morning but she was hopeful of getting tickets.

The lineup stretched from Holy Heart Theatre to down to the street, along the sidewalk south to Rogers Bussey Arena and up into their parking lot. While many were waiting outside in the rain, others were posting tickets online for more than twice twice their face value – upwards of $225 per ticket.

Bob Cadigan says the worst part is tickets are now on Kijiji. At the box office tickets ranged from $29 and $99, plus tax. Many people are now infuriated that tickets prices are much more than retail price.

“For people to go and line up, and have the theatre allow scalpers to put the tickets online is discussing,” said Cadigan. While there were many disappointed, it was a different mood for those like Jewel Peach who was successful. “I got up early and got these tickets,” she says.

The eight shows, which quickly sold out, is scheduled to run from Jan. 23-27.