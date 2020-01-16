SHARE

Hundreds of people paid their final respects to John Crosbie this afternoon, as funeral proceedings were held at the Anglican Cathedral in St. John’s.

Dignitaries and politicians from across Canada attended today’s funeral service – including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and former Prime Minister Brian Mulrooney.

Mulrooney and John Crosbie’s son Ches Crosbie, leader of the PC Party, both gave eulogies.

John Crosbie died last week at the age of 88.

