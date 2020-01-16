Hundreds of people paid their final respects to John Crosbie this afternoon, as funeral proceedings were held at the Anglican Cathedral in St. John’s.

Former Prime Ministet Brian Mulroney has arrived for the funeral of John Crosbie @NTVNewsNL pic.twitter.com/fh5vEmTfQQ — Kelly-Anne Roberts (@KellyAnneNTV) January 16, 2020

Dignitaries and politicians from across Canada attended today’s funeral service – including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and former Prime Minister Brian Mulrooney.

Mulrooney and John Crosbie’s son Ches Crosbie, leader of the PC Party, both gave eulogies.

Mulroney: "The truth is Hibernia was his [Crosbie's] moment, and Hibernia was his dream." #nlpoli — Michael Connors (@MikeConnors) January 16, 2020

John Crosbie died last week at the age of 88.