The champion child was named Tuesday for the 2019 Janeway Telethon. Sammi-Jo MacKenzie James, 13, was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis when she was two years old. NTV’s Colleen Lewis reports.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.