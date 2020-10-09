The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is warning of a large recall of eggs sold in Newfoundland and Labrador and Nova Scotia.

Hilly Acres Farm is recalling eggs from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination. Consumers should not consume and distributors, retailers and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals and nursing homes should not serve, sell or use the recalled products described below.

Farmer John Eyking Large Size Eggs 12 eggs 0 73557 00002 1 All code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020 Farmer John Eyking Extra Large Size Eggs 12 eggs 0 73557 00001 4 All code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020 Farmer John Eyking Large Size Brown Eggs 12 eggs 0 73557 00005 2 All code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020 Eyking Delite Large Size Eggs 8 eggs 0 73557 00010 6 All code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020 Eyking Delite Extra Large Size Eggs 18 eggs 0 73557 00012 0 All code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020 Eyking Delite Jumbo Size Eggs 12 eggs 0 73557 00011 3 All code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020 Eyking Delite Large Size Eggs 12 eggs 0 73557 00013 7 All code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020 Compliments Large Size Eggs 12 eggs 0 55742 35750 9 Lot codes containing “38” or “Hilly Acres”, and all code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020 These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer. Compliments Extra Large Size Eggs 12 eggs 0 55742 35751 6 Lot codes containing “38” or “Hilly Acres”, and all code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020 These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer. Compliments Medium Size Eggs 12 eggs 0 55742 35749 3 Lot codes containing “38” or “Hilly Acres”, and all code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020 These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer. Compliments Large Size Brown Eggs 12 eggs 0 55742 35753 6 Lot codes containing “38” or “Hilly Acres”, and all code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020 These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer. None Medium Eggs Sold in flats of 30 eggs None All code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020 Boxes are marked “N38” None Large Eggs Sold in flats of 30 eggs None All code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020 Boxes are marked “N38” no name Large Size Eggs 12 eggs 0 60383 66414 5 Lot codes containing “38” or “Hilly Acres”, and all code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020 These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer. no name Extra Large Size Eggs 12 eggs 0 60383 66413 8 Lot codes containing “38” or “Hilly Acres”, and all code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020 These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer. no name Medium Size Eggs 12 eggs 0 60383 66415 2 Lot codes containing “38” or “Hilly Acres”, and all code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020 These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer. no name Large Size Brown Eggs 12 eggs 0 60383 66417 6 Lot codes containing “38” or “Hilly Acres”, and all code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020 These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer. Maritime Pride Jumbo Size Eggs 12 eggs 7 70004 14470 2 Lot codes containing “38” or “Hilly Acres”, and all code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020 These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer. Maritime Pride Extra Large Size Eggs 18 eggs 7 70004 14418 4 Lot codes containing “38” or “Hilly Acres”, and all code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020 These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer. Maritime Pride Medium eggs 30 eggs 7 70004 14414 6 Lot codes containing “38” or “Hilly Acres”, and all code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020 These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer. Nova Eggs Medium Size White Eggs 12 eggs 0 59001 01114 0 Lot codes containing “38” or “Hilly Acres”, and all code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020 These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer. Nova Eggs Ultra Jumbo Size White Eggs 12 eggs 0 59001 90104 5 Lot codes containing “38” or “Hilly Acres”, and all code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020 These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer. Nova Eggs Eggsquisite Large White Eggs 6 eggs 0 67799 08006 4 Lot codes containing “38” or “Hilly Acres”, and all code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020 These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer. Nova Eggs All Grain Eggs Large Size 12 eggs 0 67799 08112 2 Lot codes containing “38” or “Hilly Acres”, and all code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020 These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer. Nova Eggs Large Size White Eggs 18 eggs 0 59001 90118 2 Lot codes containing “38” or “Hilly Acres”, and all code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020 These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer. Nova Eggs Extra Large Size White Eggs 18 eggs 0 59001 91119 8 Lot codes containing “38” or “Hilly Acres”, and all code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020 These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer. Nova Eggs Large Size Brown Eggs 12 eggs 0 59001 01123 2 Lot codes containing “38” or “Hilly Acres”, and all code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020 These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer. Nova Eggs Ultra Extra Large Size Brown Eggs 12 eggs 0 67799 08104 7 Lot codes containing “38” or “Hilly Acres”, and all code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020 These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer. Great Value Large Size Eggs 12 eggs 6 81131 91195 5 Lot codes containing “38” or “Hilly Acres”, and all code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020 These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer. Great Value Extra Large Size Eggs 12 eggs 6 81131 91196 2 Lot codes containing “38” or “Hilly Acres”, and all code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020 These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer. Great Value Extra Large Size Eggs 18 eggs 6 28915 01349 8 Lot codes containing “38” or “Hilly Acres”, and all code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020 These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home or establishment. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.