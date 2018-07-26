Salmon stocks in this province are low, unusually low, as NTV’s Kelly-Anne Roberts reports D.F.O scientists are recommending all rivers in Labrador be closed to retention salmon angling.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.