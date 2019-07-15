The big concerts may have come to an end, but organizers are touting this year’s Salmon Festival, in partnership with MusicNL, as a big success. NTV’s Colleen Lewis has that story.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.