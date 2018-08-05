There are reports this evening of a salmon hatchery escape on the south coast and while details are not confirmed at this hour, residents in the area are concerned about the threats to wild stock. The escape is said to be in the Hermitage area where residents tell NTV news pools of fish can be seen schooling and jumping. A local man who has long advocated against fish farming, Bill Bryden says he too has received reports of thousands of escaped salmon in the area as well. NTV news has reached out to the provinces fisheries and land resources department. We’re following this story and will bring updates as they become available.

