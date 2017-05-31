Spring has been late arriving in this province, and now there are expectations the salmon may be late arriving as well.

To date there have been no returns on the Exploit’s River, though the earliest returns usually take place on the west coast.

The late spring, combined with heavy ice cover on the northeast coast, can usually be expected to delay the returns of fish. Conservationists, however, are hoping that this year will see a return to more normal year. Many rivers in Central reported on average a 30 per cent reduction in numbers for 2016.

The season opens on June 1.