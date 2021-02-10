SHARE

Elections NL has had two workers test positive for Covid-19.

But it’s not just positive cases election NL is up against. Returning Officer Judy Lockyer-Shields, for the district of Conception Bay East – Bell Island, says she doesn’t have enough staff for the 12 voting stations in her district.

Lockyer-Shields, who has been working elections in the province since 2003, says “I don’t know how we can have an election if we don’t have the staff.”

Lockyer-Shields biggest concern is the sanitization that is to happen. She says her district would only be able to run two voting stations with proper sanitization protocols.

-Advertisement-

Protocols require one person per each of the 40 polls in Conception Bay East-Bell Island for sanitization and a door guard at each station to make sure physical distancing is being adhered to. As Covid-19 numbers continue to rise, election workers are turning in their gear. “We had a full slate of workers up until yesterday,” Lockyer-Shields explains.

Lockyer-Shields has expressed her concerns to Elections NL, and while she understands it’s a chaotic day, she says, “between workers and sanitization there can’t be a safe election for voters in the district.”

-Advertisement-