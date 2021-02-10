Elections NL has had two workers test positive for Covid-19.

But it’s not just positive cases election NL is up against. Returning Officer Judy Lockyer-Shields, for the district of Conception Bay East – Bell Island, says she doesn’t have enough staff for the 12 voting stations in her district.

Lockyer-Shields, who has been working elections in the province since 2003, says “I don’t know how we can have an election if we don’t have the staff.”

Lockyer-Shields biggest concern is the sanitization that is to happen. She says her district would only be able to run two voting stations with proper sanitization protocols.

Protocols require one person per each of the 40 polls in Conception Bay East-Bell Island for sanitization and a door guard at each station to make sure physical distancing is being adhered to. As Covid-19 numbers continue to rise, election workers are turning in their gear. “We had a full slate of workers up until yesterday,” Lockyer-Shields explains.

Lockyer-Shields has expressed her concerns to Elections NL, and while she understands it’s a chaotic day, she says, “between workers and sanitization there can’t be a safe election for voters in the district.”