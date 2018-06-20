It’s official.

Former NHL veteran Ryane Clowe has been named the head coach of the expansion Newfoundland Growlers.

The Fermeuse native – who spent over a decade playing in the NHL with several organizations – spent the past two seasons as an ssistant coach with the New Jersey Devils.

The 35-year-old brings a big presence to the Growlers organization, the East Coast Hockey League affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

He was, for several seasons, one of the NHL’s most respected two way forwards. After playing in over 500 NHL games, his career was cut shot by a series of concussions. He played his final NHL game back in 2015.

Last weekend, his home province actually awarded him a place in the Newfoundland and Labrador Hockey Hall of Fame.

In 491 NHL regular season games, Ryan Clowe recorded an impressive 309 points.

It was his leadership in the dressing room and tenacity on the ice, though, that earned him respect as one of the game’s best two-way forwards.