A Newfoundland and Labrador based technology company is playing a significant role in the oil recovery efforts on the Manolis L wreckage in Notre Dame Bay.

Rutter is employing its oil-spill detection and monitoring radar system. It’s a system Rutter developed at its St. John’s headquarters. Now, the system is being used on the CCGS Earl Grey to demonstrate its capability to recover fuel from the Manolis L wreckage.

Under their signature Sigma line of products, the systems provides high resolution radar imagery to remove sea and weather clutter. With the monitoring of oil spillage on the Manolis L recovery project, Rutter’s technology allows real-time detection of potential oil spills.

The Manolis L was a paper-carrier that sank in Notre Dame Bay back in 1985. It had 550 tonnes of fuel on-board and has long been an environmental concern. Earlier this month the federal government employed Ardent Global to begin the cleanup process. In partnership with Rutter, the local team has deployed its Sigma S6 Oil Spill Detection system as well as marine thermal camera.

The Rutter team will work in challenging environmental conditions and often at night to inform the crew immediately if any oil is spilled during the removal process.