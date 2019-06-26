Members of HMCS St. John’s are making their way through central Newfoundland for Run the Rock to raise money for the Children’s Wish Foundation. NTV’s Colleen Lewis reports.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.