The fate of a 58-year-old St. John’s man charged with trying to kill his wife could be in the hands of the jury before the weekend. Mark Rumboldt is charged with attempting to kill his wife, and administering a noxious substance – prescription medication. The charges stem from an incident that started at the Rumboldt family home and continued at the hospital. From his opening remarks, Crown prosecutor Scott Hurley admitted their case was circumstantial. Rumboldt’s wife couldn’t remember much of what had happened that night and testified that she had asked for the case not to go to trial. She called 911, reporting that Mark Rumboldt had overdosed that night. When paramedics arrived, they found both incapacitated and took them to hospital. In was in hospital where a nurse testified she saw Rumboldt holding a face cloth over his wife’s mouth,

When it was removed there was a white residue on her lips and what appeared to be a pill in her mouth, next to her a prescription bottle belonging to Rumboldt. Blood samples from both were taken and sent for analysis. They showed both had prescription medication and alcohol in their system. While a dangerous combination, their drugs levels were within therapeutic levels. Once the Crown rested its case, Jeff Brace, Rumboldt’s lawyer, called no evidence to defend his client. This could be viewed as an indication that they don’t believe the Crown has made its case against the accused. Final submissions are expected tomorrow with the matter going to the jury Friday.

-Advertisement-