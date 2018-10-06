The jury has delivered a split verdict in the Mark Rumboldt trial. He has been found guilty of administering a noxious substance, but not guilty of attempted murder.

Rumboldt, 58, was accused of administering a noxious substance (prescription medication) to try to kill his wife of 25 years. The jury delivered its verdict Saturday after 24 hours of deliberations.

In January of 2016, Rumboldt’s wife called 911 and reported her husband had overdosed. When first responders arrived, both Rumboldt and his wife required hospitalization.

The Crown alleged that Rumboldt spiked his wife’s drinks with pills. The prosecution also alleged Rumboldt made a second attempt to poison her at the hospital when the first attempt failed. But the defence argued it was Rumboldt who was the victim of an attempt to poison him.

Rumboldt was remanded into custody after the verdict was delivered. He faces a up to 14 years in prison, but the Crown will not be seeking the maximum. A sentencing hearing will be held at a later date.